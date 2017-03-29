Spence’s European Vacation

Spence headed across the pond for vacation and spent time in London, England, Edinburgh, Scotland, Berlin and Munich, Germany. Here are some of photos from the trip including Big Ben, the Berlin Wall and the German castle that inspired Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.
Spence headed across the pond for vacation and spent time in London, England, Edinburgh, Scotland, Berlin and Munich, Germany. Here are some of photos from the trip including Big Ben, the Berlin Wall and the German castle that inspired Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.