WELCOME LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL votes 31-1 to approve move to Vegas!!! Read More

Tyson Beckford in Studio!

March 29, 2017 9:19 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chippendales, exlusive, interview, Rio, Tyson, Tyson Beckford

Celebrity male model and actor Tyson Beckford joins Chet, Spence & Kayla live in studio with an exclusive Chet Buchanan and The Morning Zoo interview!

If you don’t already know him, Tyson Beckford was titled “Man of the Year” by VH1 in 1995 and is best known for his Ralph Lauren Polo modeling. Beckford also co-hosted two seasons of “Make me a Supermodel,” along with featuring in over 25 films and television series.

You buy tickets to can see Tyson Beckford at the Rio starting on March 30th at: http://www.chippendales.com/

Listen to how Kayla reacts to Tyson in studio, Below! 


				

 
Click Here: Also Check Out "Sexy Bed Assembly Instructions"
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live