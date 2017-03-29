Tyson Beckford in Studio!

Celebrity male model and actor Tyson Beckford joins Chet, Spence & Kayla live in studio with an exclusive Chet Buchanan and The Morning Zoo interview!

If you don’t already know him, Tyson Beckford was titled “Man of the Year” by VH1 in 1995 and is best known for his Ralph Lauren Polo modeling. Beckford also co-hosted two seasons of “Make me a Supermodel,” along with featuring in over 25 films and television series.

You buy tickets to can see Tyson Beckford at the Rio starting on March 30th at: http://www.chippendales.com/

Listen to how Kayla reacts to Tyson in studio, Below!