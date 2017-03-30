Chet’s Randoms for 3/30/17

Here are some random facts for you…

There are 29 million tons worth of spiders on Earth right now . . . and based on the amount they eat, in theory, they could eat every single human on the planet in one year.

Added up, all the spiders in the world consume somewhere between 400 million and 800 million tons of prey every year . . . while all the humans on Earth weigh around 300 million tons.

Only one NFL player weighed over 300 pounds in 1970. By 2010, there were over 500 players at NFL training camps who weighed over 300.

The technical term for the rumbling in your stomach is “borborygmus.” (That’s pronounced bore-buh-RIG-uh-mus.)

Bob Marley gave a songwriting credit on “No Woman, No Cry” to a man named Vincent Ford, who ran a soup kitchen in Jamaica. It was his way of making sure it would be funded forever.

By age 70, your body has shed 105 pounds of skin.