Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Juice BillionZ – “LeBron” (Official Video)

March 30, 2017 6:43 PM By A.D.
Filed Under: A.D., cavs, juice billionz, Las Vegas, lbj, Lebron, lebron james, vegas, young vegas

Vegas’ own Juice BillionZ takes it to Cleveland on this one. Using LeBron as the theme & title of his song/visual isn’t a bad way to go – just means he’s gotta live up to the hype. Set the bar high & jump way over it. Check the video out for it below!

More from A.D.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live