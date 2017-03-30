Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 30, 2017

In today’s Spence’s Challenge, P1 Brian took Spence’s Money! Tying Spence for a grand total of $448.00! Will you be next? All you have to do is tie Spence in a 5 question pop-culture trivia game and you’ll win all of the money in the Terrible Herbs Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! We’ll also throw in an additional $1000 if you beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The first trailer for the movie adaption of the literary classic, “it” was released yesterday. Who wrote the literary classic? A: STEPHEN KING
- Which NFL team went public saying they will “not even consider ” drafting Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon due to his 2014 assault arrest? A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is being investigated for some potential hotel shiftiness. What network can you see him on? A: NFL NETWORK
- The Scooby Gang from Sunny dale High is reunited on the upcoming cover of Entertainment Weekly for their show’s 20th Anniversary. What show? A: BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
- Which car-maker is recalling nearly 600,000 cars for problems that could cause engine fires, and doors to fly open? A: FORD