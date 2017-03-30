Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 30, 2017

In today’s Spence’s Challenge, P1 Brian took Spence’s Money! Tying Spence for a grand total of $448.00! Will you be next? All you have to do is tie Spence in a 5 question pop-culture trivia game and you’ll win all of the money in the Terrible Herbs Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! We’ll also throw in an additional $1000 if you beat Spence! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!