WELCOME LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL votes 31-1 to approve move to Vegas!!! Read More

Spence’s European World Tour

March 30, 2017 6:50 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Berlin, Edinburgh, England, Europe, Germany, London, Munich, Scotland, vacation, whiskey

Like any tourist, I had my camera at the ready to capture the sites and memories of my trip across the Atlantic. Here is my European World Tour video.

You’ll see Big Ben and the Berlin Wall, Edinburgh Castle and the inside of a whole bunch of pubs. If it was a film trailer, I believe the slogan would be, “See the sights. Drink the Whiskey. Repeat.”
 


 
Here’s a photo gallery of the trip including a view of the German castle that Disney’s Cinderella Castle is based upon.
 

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live