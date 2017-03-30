WELCOME LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL votes 31-1 to approve move to Vegas!!! Read More

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, March 30, 2017

March 30, 2017 9:11 AM By Chet Buchanan
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Jason’s dad passed away in a car accident a few weeks ago, is he okay? Lisa’s dad had an affair for over 2 years an her mom found out, should she leave him? Mindy has been together with her boyfriend for more than 3 years, will they have a good future?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.


				
 For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
