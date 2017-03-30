The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/30/17

The Great Falls Library in Montana recently revived an anonymous package in the mail. When an employee opened the box, shock spread through the library when a valuable stolen book from 1982 (that’s worth $1100) was inside. Along with the novel was a letter and $200, and the book was in pristine condition! In the letter, the book thief wrote about his love for the book and what changes he’s made to it over the years… and now the book is extremely valuable! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

