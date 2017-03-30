When Do You Tell Her About The Vasectomy?

For today’s first pick question, Chet asked if any P1’s out there plan on pranking someone for April Fools Day tomorrow. P1 Christina called in with plans to prank her boyfriend with a fake positive pregnancy test… and afterwards, P1 Josh called the show to explain how his (ex)girlfriend had done the exact same prank to him a few years ago! Little did Josh’s (ex)girlfriend know that he had gotten a vasectomy 5 years ago, and couldn’t have impregnated her. Josh thought that she had cheated on him, packed up all of his things, and they broke up!

Kayla couldn’t believe that Josh didn’t tell his girlfriend about the vasectomy, and blamed the failed-relationship on Josh rather than his girlfriend, who played a harmless joke.

So when should you tell your girlfriend that you got a vasectomy? Kayla thinks within the first few dates… Listen to what our P1’s thought Below!