Chet’s Randoms for 3/31/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Approximately 430 quintillion joules of energy from the sun hit the Earth every hour. That’s more than the total energy everyone on the planet uses in a year.

The NBA didn’t start using the three-point line until the 1979-1980 season . . . and it wasn’t used universally in college basketball or in the NCAA tournament until the 1986-1987 season.

The world’s shortest commercial flight is between two islands in northern Scotland. The flight is 1.7 miles and the official time is two minutes . . . but takes closer to 47 seconds.

Beverly Hills was named after Beverly Farms, Massachusetts. That was named after Beverley, Yorkshire, England. And that town was named in 700 A.D. because of a colony of beavers. So Beverly Hills is named after medieval English beavers.

Pablo Escobar was on the first “Forbes” billionaires list in 1987 thanks to the $3 billion he’d made from his cocaine empire. He also made the list for the next seven years . . . right up until he was killed in 1993.