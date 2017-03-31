Harry Styles Reveals Title of Debut Solo Single

By Abby Hassler

One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles knows how to create anticipation. The 23-year-year-old singer took to social media to announce the name of his new solo single, “Sign of the Times” today (March 31). He also shared the single’s cover artwork.

Styles will be the fourth One Direction member to release solo music. Former band member Zayn Malik was the first to pursue a solo career after he quit the band in 2015.

“Sing of the Times” will be released on April 7th. Check out Styles’ post below.