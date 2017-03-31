Spence’s Challenge: Friday, March 31, 2017

Spence is back on track! Winning his 1st win since giving up all the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot yesterday… Now there’s a total of $123 that you can win if you tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- When an international Space Station astronaut recently made their eighth spacewalk, they set the record for most spacewalks by a (blank)? A: WOMEN
- Lady Gaga is on the Spring 2017 issue of what unlikely magazine? A: ARTHRITIS
- Which “Dancing With The Stars” pro has torn their calf muscle… even worse than originally thought? A: MAKS
- Baseball’s Texas Rangers just signed a new contract with their second baseman… including big cash for six years and a couple of what? A: HORSES
- Which television Network plans to unveil the new musical competition show called “Boy Band?” A: ABC