Spence’s Challenge: Friday, March 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 8:53 AM By Chet Buchanan
Spence is back on track! Winning his 1st win since giving up all the cash in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot yesterday… Now there’s a total of $123 that you can win if you tie Spence, and an additional $1000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. When an international Space Station astronaut recently made their eighth spacewalk, they set the record for most spacewalks by a (blank)?     A: WOMEN
  2. Lady Gaga is on the Spring 2017 issue of what unlikely magazine?  A: ARTHRITIS
  3. Which “Dancing With The Stars” pro has torn their calf muscle… even worse than originally thought?   A: MAKS
  4. Baseball’s Texas Rangers just signed a new contract with their second baseman… including big cash for six  years and a couple of what?     A: HORSES
  5. Which television Network plans to unveil the new musical competition show called “Boy Band?”   A: ABC
