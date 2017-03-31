The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/31/17

“Dale and Ma” (nickname) are an elderly couple that regularly eats at the local at IHOP in Springfield, Illinois. The two have been coming to the restaurant for almost 12 years! Unfortunately, Ma suffers from Huntington’s disease, that slows her motor functions and prevents her from feeding herself. Usually, her husband feed’s her, but at this IHOP, waiter Joe Thomas sits down at the table during his break, and feeds Ma, so that Dale can eat his food. Someone posted a photo of of Joe and Ma on social media, and it exploded! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

