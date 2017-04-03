Chet’s Randoms for 4/3/17

Here are some random facts for you…

The first Got Milk? ad was directed by Michael Bay, and you might remember it. A history expert has to answer “Who shot Alexander Hamilton?” to win a radio contest, but he can’t say Aaron Burr because he’s been eating peanut butter and needs milk.

The highest-scoring college basketball game ever happened in January of 1992, when Troy State from Alabama beat DeVry Institute from Atlanta 258-to-141.

Vermont is the only state that doesn’t have a Target.

The word “whiskey” comes from a Gaelic phrase that translates to “water of life.”

In 1893, a Congressman proposed a Constitutional amendment that would rename the country to the “United States of Earth.” Obviously, it didn’t pass.