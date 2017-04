P1 Denise, emailed the show last week, asking for some relationship advice… Denise recently spit with her husband and during that break, she had relations with another man… and now she wants to work things put with her husband again! So whats to problem? Well the husband wont get back together unless she let’s him have relations with another girl to, “even the playing field!”

Chet’s looking for “Just One Person” that actually believes this is a good idea… Find out who does, Below!