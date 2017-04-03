Spence’s Challenge: Monday, April 3, 2017

With an almost perfect score, Spence is back on track with his 2nd win in a row! There’s now a total of $148 in the Spence’s Challenge Terrible Herbst Jackpot which you can win if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in another $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The “ACM” awards were last night. What does “ACM” Stand for? A: ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC
- Wrestlemania was yesterday. What city was that in? A: ORLANDO
- What actor from one of the biggest shows of all time supposedly beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in elementary school? A: MATHEW PERRY
- What is Gonzaga’s coach Mark Few’s signature locker room celebration move? A: HANDSTAND
- Who is the major tenant of the building they are playing the College Basketball Men’s Championship in? A: ARIZONA CARDINALS