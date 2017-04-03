Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, April 3, 2017

April 3, 2017 8:00 AM By Spence
With an almost perfect score, Spence is back on track with his 2nd win in a row! There’s now a total of $148 in the Spence’s Challenge Terrible Herbst Jackpot which you can win if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in another $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The “ACM” awards were last night. What does “ACM” Stand for?   A: ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC 
  2. Wrestlemania was yesterday. What city was that in?    A: ORLANDO
  3. What actor from one of the biggest shows of all time supposedly beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in elementary school?     A: MATHEW PERRY 
  4. What is Gonzaga’s coach Mark Few’s signature locker room celebration move?    A: HANDSTAND
  5. Who is the major tenant of the building they are playing the College Basketball Men’s Championship in?       A: ARIZONA CARDINALS
