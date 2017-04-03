Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/3/17

April 3, 2017 7:58 AM By Chet Buchanan
Don Carter is a Kansas City resident that was in line at his local Popeye’s when he met a young women at the drive thru window. While waiting for his food, Don started a conversation with her about why she looked a little tired. The girl explained to Don that she’s trying to be a nurse and is working through school. After Don got his meal, he decided to help her! He set up a Go-Fund-Me Page with a goal of raising $5,000 to help put her through school, and lets just say… she might not need her Popeye’s job anymore… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

