Chet’s Randoms for 4/4/17

Here are some random facts for you…

An ox is just a cow that’s been domesticated . . . probably castrated . . . and trained to pull things.

Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way” peaked at number 12 on the Billboard charts and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” peaked at number 19.

But when the pop group Will to Power mashed them up and made a song called “Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley (Free Baby)” in 1988, it became a number one hit.

After President Benjamin Harrison’s wife died, he wound up marrying her niece.

40% of twins invent their own languages.

Bea Arthur was once in the MARINES . . . she served as a truck driver.