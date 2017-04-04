Drake Debuts Super Expensive OVO Chain

By Abby Hassler

Drake really loves owl imagery. The Grammy-winning rapper showed off his new OVO logo chain, designed by IF & Co via Instagram. TMZ reports the new bling cost $120k.

Related: Drake’s ‘Controlla’ Gets Sampha Cover with String Section

The “Hotline Bling” star has held a long-term appreciation for the creature, which is an Egyptian hieroglyph for the letter M. Not only does Drake like to rock owls on his clothing, but the animal is also a symbol of his collaboration group OVOXO.

Drake took to social media to show his love for his new chain, writing, “@benballer out here going insane 🌺.”

Baller also posted about the iconic owl piece, with the caption, “Hermes Link… Ice Blue Mink We had to go crazy AGAIN…. Light 40 carats. The New #OVO owl. 🌺💎💦@champagnepapi Go buy #MoreLife now. Other jeweler’s: check the scoreboard @ifandco got the game on lock #IFANDCO.”

Check out Drake and Baller’s posts below.