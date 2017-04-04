Natalie Maines Blasts President Donald Trump

By Abby Hassler

The Dixie Chicks member Natalie Maines isn’t playing nice with Donald Trump anymore. While Maines was an outspoken critic of Trump during his 2016 presidential race, it is her social media posts to him early Tuesday morning (April 4) that has everyone talking.

Beginning at 2:23 a.m. ET, Maines posted, “Do you ever feel like you can’t escape the person that brings out the worst in you? @realDonaldTrump you’re mine and I hate you for it.”

Related: The Dixie Chicks Protest North Carolina Bill with Trucker Hats

Throughout a series of six tweets, the political activist and country music star blasted the current president, asking him questions, such as “How pure was your heart?” with the follow-up “Not how much $$ did you make?”

She concluded, writing, “Just do right by human beings. If you take $$ out of the equation, the same basic things bring every human happiness. @realDonaldTrump”

Check out Maines’ posts below.

Do you ever feel like you can't escape the person that brings out the worst in you? @realDonaldTrump you're mine and I hate you for it. —

Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 04, 2017

So, @realDonaldTrump I'm just desperate for you to care about all people.Black,white,poor,rich,gay, straight. I need you to care. —

Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 04, 2017

Because @realDonaldTrump in the end it's all that really matters.How pure was your heart? Not how much $$ did you make? —

Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 04, 2017

I beg you @realDonaldTrump ,please make America great for people who don't even know from great. —

Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 04, 2017

That's what will make you a good human being that stops tweeting hatred and discrimination at 4AM. @realDonaldTrump —

Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) April 04, 2017