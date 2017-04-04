Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, April 4, 2017

April 4, 2017 8:21 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Five Questions, 30 seconds, your chance to win up to $1,173! Will you step up and play Spence’s Challenge? Spence won his 3rd game in a row today totaling his win steak to 325 wins… but you can stop him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Last Night was the 30th Anniversary of the NCAA basketball tournament montage set to a Luther Vandross song that the networks always use as the end of the tournaments coverage. What’s it called?    A: ONE SHINING MOMENT
  2. Russell Brand says that he still “feels very warm” towards his ex-wife… who is she?   A: KATY PERRY
  3. Which car company just passed Ford to become the second most valuable car company in the US?     A: TESLA
  4. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is returning to his alma mater as Head Coach. Which school did he attend?       A: GEORGETOWN
  5. Which former Chicago Cub went all Magic Mike on Dancing With the Stars last night?     A: DAVID ROSS 
