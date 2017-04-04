The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/4/17

Victoria Baldwin and her (ex)husband, Adam Dyson, used to live in South Carolina with their four year old son Bruce, until they got a divorce a few years ago. They wanted to make the divorce a painless as possible for their son, who moved to Alaska with Victoria after the split. Victoria’s parents got a divorce when she was a little girl, and there’s no photo of her entire family together… So she decided to stay friends with Adam, and fly’s her and her son out every year to him for a family photo! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

