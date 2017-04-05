Chet’s Randoms for 4/5/17

Here are some random facts for you…

29.8% of the Major League Baseball players on Opening Day rosters this season were born outside of the United States, which is an all-time high. The top three countries represented are the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Cuba.

Red Delicious apples are the most common crop of apples in the United States . . . but they’ve become extremely unpopular because they’re bred for looking good over tasting good. So about two-thirds of them are now exported.

Sony owns the rights to “The Hokey Pokey” in the United States.

The Sutter family from Viking, Alberta, Canada had seven boys. Six of them went on to be NHL players in the ’70s and ’80s. The seventh one won $10 million in the lottery.

Women blink more often than men. Women blink an average of 19 times per minute, men blink 11 times.