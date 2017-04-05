Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, April 6, 2017

April 5, 2017 5:49 AM By Spence
Spence is now 6-0 since he lost a couple of weeks ago! Will you beat Spence next? If you tie him you’ll win the $223 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who’s on the May cover of InStyle Magazine, and looking great in a one-piece swimsuit?   A: AMY SHUMER
  2. In addition to his love for Tina Fay, in his upcoming memoir Alec Baldwin spills the beans on his fued with who?       A: HARRISON FORD
  3. Who said they would not star in expendables 4 if who is not going to b in it?     A: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER 
  4. The investment firm that owns Krispy Kreme, and coffee companies Keurig, Peet’s and Caribou just bought which fast-casual chain?   A: PANERA
  5. The “Juno Awards” are Canada’s equivalent of which American award show? A: THE GRAMMYS
