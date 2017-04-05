Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/5/17

April 5, 2017 8:31 AM By Chet Buchanan
Do you hate watching those stupid “training videos” at work, that seem completely pointless to watch? Well, maybe you should start watching them… Jonathan Kulig was headed to Manhattan by train when he noticed something on the tracks. When he looked at it closer, Jonathan realized it was a person! Thankfully, Johnathan was strangely trained on how to save a person on train tracks from a video at his work! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

