He Wants to Name My Baby, “Raider”

Leah’s husband is a HUGE Raiders ran, and is originally from Oakland California… and now the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas! Obviously Leah’s husband is excited, but the NFL team is now consuming his life! Leah has recently become pregnant and now her husband he wants to name the baby “Raider!”

Leah’s mom defiantly wouldn’t approve of the name… and she surprised Leah by appearing on the show, and ripped her apart!

What do you think? A lot of P1’s called in… and let’s just say, Leah’s son wouldn’t be the only kid named “Raider!” Listen, Below!