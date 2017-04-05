Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

He Wants to Name My Baby, “Raider”

April 5, 2017 8:44 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Chet Buchanan, 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, Raiders, Kayla, The Raiders are Moving to Las Vegas and My Husband is Going Crazy!

Leah’s husband is a HUGE Raiders ran, and is originally from Oakland California… and now the Raiders are moving to Las Vegas! Obviously Leah’s husband is excited, but the NFL team is now consuming his life! Leah has recently become pregnant and now her husband he wants to name the baby “Raider!”

Leah’s mom defiantly wouldn’t approve of the name… and she surprised Leah by appearing on the show, and ripped her apart!

What do you think? A lot of P1’s called in… and let’s just say, Leah’s son wouldn’t be the only kid named “Raider!” Listen, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live