Is My Girlfriend Buying New Lingerie for Someone Else?

April 6, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Spence, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Kayla, Truth Train, Is My Girlfriend Buying New Lingerie for Someone Else?

A P1 who wish’s to remain anonymous, contacted the show asking for some advice… He’s been noticing that his girlfriend is buying a lot of new lingerie recently, but he never see’s her wear it! What’s the point of buying new clothes if you’re not going to wear them? He’s now starting to get concerned about whether or not she’s wearing them in front of someone else! Is it normal for girls not to wear lingerie that they buy, or is she wearing it for someone else?

Find out what Chet, Spence, and Kayla discovered on the Truth Train, Below!
