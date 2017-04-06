Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/6/17

April 6, 2017 8:11 AM By Chet Buchanan
Pittsburg High School in southeastern Kansas just hired a new principal, Amy Robertson! Journalism students for the school newspaper wanted to do a story on their new principal. Furthermore, as the students began to dig deeper into Principal Robertson, they found something unusual… her teaching degree was earned from “Corllins University” which is an illegitimate university with no credibility whatsoever or even a website! Furthermore, after the article was posted, Principal Robertson resigned! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

