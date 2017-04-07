Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Can you **GHOST** someone mid-date???

April 7, 2017 9:19 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: Chet Buchanan, Spence, Las Vegas, KLUC, 98.5, morning zoo, dating, Amber, radio kayla, ghosting

Personally, the answer is NO!!! A big, fat NO…. A no so large in size it eclipses the sun……

…. BUT we had to ask our P1s their thoughts on Amber’s situation.

Like most dating these days, Amber met a guy online that was PERFECT. He was conversational, good looking and had a beard that resembled Gerard Butler’s in “300”. He was the dream she had been looking for…. until they met for drinks. SHOCKER, he didn’t look like his pictures; the words “Duck Dynasty” were used.

Anyway, her solution may have been a little drastic, but judge for yourself:  

