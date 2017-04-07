Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 4/7/17

April 7, 2017 10:16 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts for you…

There are almost one billion smokers on Earth.

Two months after World War Two, Winston Churchill lost his re-election in the biggest landslide in British history.  Even though he was a national hero after the war, the people thought his opponent’s party would do a better job rebuilding the country.

The word “duds” in Milk Duds came about because the company that created them tried to make them perfectly round but found that was impossible . . . so all of them wound up being duds.

During a war between Austria and Turkey in 1788, two Austrian army factions accidentally got into a battle with each other, where 10,000 soldiers were wounded or killed.

The lead singer for Toto in the mid and late-1980s was Joseph Williams.  His father is John Williams . . . the composer for “Star Wars”.

