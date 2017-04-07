Chet’s Randoms for 4/7/17

Here are some random facts for you…

There are almost one billion smokers on Earth.

Two months after World War Two, Winston Churchill lost his re-election in the biggest landslide in British history. Even though he was a national hero after the war, the people thought his opponent’s party would do a better job rebuilding the country.

The word “duds” in Milk Duds came about because the company that created them tried to make them perfectly round but found that was impossible . . . so all of them wound up being duds.

During a war between Austria and Turkey in 1788, two Austrian army factions accidentally got into a battle with each other, where 10,000 soldiers were wounded or killed.

The lead singer for Toto in the mid and late-1980s was Joseph Williams. His father is John Williams . . . the composer for “Star Wars”.