Spence’s Challenge: Friday, April 7, 2017

April 7, 2017
Another win for Spence! That’s 329 wins racking up the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot to $248 which you can win if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. The #1 golfer  in the world had to withdrawal from the Masters do to a freak injury, he’s well known by his initials, what are they?    A: JUSTIN JOHNSON
  2. Which Kardashian made the news for telling Caitlin she misses Bruce:     A: KHLOE
  3. Walmart relentless price war is crushing America’s largest grocer, who’s the largest grocer in America?    A: KROGER
  4. The guy that Tony Romo is replacing  on CBS was supposedly blindsided buy the whole deal, who is that guy?       A: PHIL SIMS
  5. Charlie Hoffman has a 4 hole lead in the Masters, where did he go to college?     A: UNLV
