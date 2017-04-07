Spence’s Challenge: Friday, April 7, 2017

Another win for Spence! That’s 329 wins racking up the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot to $248 which you can win if you tie Spence, but we’ll throw in an extra $1000 if you beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- The #1 golfer in the world had to withdrawal from the Masters do to a freak injury, he’s well known by his initials, what are they? A: JUSTIN JOHNSON
- Which Kardashian made the news for telling Caitlin she misses Bruce: A: KHLOE
- Walmart relentless price war is crushing America’s largest grocer, who’s the largest grocer in America? A: KROGER
- The guy that Tony Romo is replacing on CBS was supposedly blindsided buy the whole deal, who is that guy? A: PHIL SIMS
- Charlie Hoffman has a 4 hole lead in the Masters, where did he go to college? A: UNLV