Delta Air Lines might be on to something with trying to calm angry, frustrated, potentially stranded travelers with free pizza. After the airline canceled 350 flights Thursday, April 5 and Friday, it ordered more than 700 boxes of pizza for customers in Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Louisiana, including more. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am