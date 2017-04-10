50 Cent Appears to Punch Female Fan

By Radio.com Staff

New video shows a disturbing sequence of events a recent 50 Cent concert.

During a performance Saturday night at Baltimore’s Soundstage 50 reaches into the audience and loses his balance as a fan pulls him off stage. It happens quickly, but the video appears to show the rapper punching the female fan in response.

Once he is back on stage, 50 invites the fan to join him, which she does, and proceeds to dance.

50 Cent has yet to comment publicly on the incident.

Watch the video below.