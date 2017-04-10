Chet’s Randoms for 4/10/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Humans aren’t very nutritious to eat, at only about 650 calories per pound of muscle. Animals like boars and beavers have 1,800 calories in a pound of muscle.

Dogs attacked mail carriers 6,755 times last year, which is the highest in three decades. The USPS thinks it’s because they’re delivering so many more Amazon packages, it’s giving dogs more chances to attack.

No one knows exactly how long days are on Saturn because there are thousands of miles of clouds blocking the view. The best estimate is that the days are about 10-and-a-half hours.

Only one former cast member has ever been banned from hosting “Saturday Night Live” again . . . Chevy Chase. Mainly for being a jerk to the cast and crew.

From the 1700s through the early 1900s, the second-most spoken language in the U.S. was . . . German. During World War One, when we were fighting Germany, it became taboo. Today it’s the seventh-most spoken language in the U.S. behind English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, French, and Vietnamese.