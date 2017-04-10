Katy Perry Rocks Even Shorter Hairdo

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry showed off her new super-short haircut online today (April 10). The “Firework” star already dyed her dark-brown hair a shocking platinum blonde and cut it into a funky pixie hairdo last month.

Now, with the new hairstyle, the singer is going shorter and spikier than ever before.

Posting on social media, Perry captioned her photo, writing “✨fifth element flow✨” seemingly referring to the 1997 sci-fi thriller, “The Fifth Element,” in which Bruce Willis sports a short blonde hairdo.

Check out the new look below.