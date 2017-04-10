Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, April 10th

April 10, 2017 9:16 AM By Kayla
You spend all day on social media reading weird stories about how a dead bat was found in a salad bag, anyway…. why not get paid for your useless knowledge? Spence’s Challenge is a pop culture quiz with a jackpot attached…. So if you can tie Spence, you’ll get whatever is in the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273). If you beat him, you’ll get that PLUS $1000. Play at 7:25a Tuesday morning. Listen below to see how it works.

 

  1. Which Hollywood star gave cash and a vacation to their neighbors to apologize for the disturbance caused when they did house renovations… all-in worth around $45,000?                 A: GEORGE CLOONEY
  2. Sergio Garcia won the Masters… who was second?              A: JUSTIN ROSE
  3. Which NFL Hall of Famer got roasted on twitter for congratulating Sergio Garcia for “persevering through a varsity?”              A: EMMITT SMITH
  4. Walmart salads were recalled in the southeast after what was found inside?                 A: A DEAD BAT
  5. What adorable sea animal is “returning to Central California in record droves?”               A: OTTERS

