The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/10/17

April 10, 2017 9:14 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
A radio host in England named Joe McGrath got a message out of the blue from a complete stranger, asking him to go on an all-expenses-paid trip to Spain.  The stranger and a group of his friends had paid for another friend named Joe McGrath to go on the trip, but the other Joe couldn’t go.  So Radio Joe took his place, and went on vacation with ten total strangers.  (Apparently they got along so well that he’s planning on visiting them, and he hopes to meet the other Joe McGrath someday.) It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

 

