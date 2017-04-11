Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 4/11/17

April 11, 2017 9:45 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, 98.5, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts for you…

The used car chain CarMax was created by Circuit City in 1991. They split it off into a second company in 2002 . . . and it’s still going strong, while Circuit City died in 2009.

The Rolling Stones song “Paint It Black” was released with an accidental stray comma in the title on the record cover so it was “Paint It, Black”.  That made people think there might be a negative racial connotation.

There’s enough cash in circulation in the United States that every single person in the country could carry $4,200 on them.

In ancient Persia, people debated ideas twice: Once when they were sober, once when they were drunk.  The idea had to sound good in BOTH states before they’d start acting on it.

McDonald’s sells 75 hamburgers every second.

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live