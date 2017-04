Listen daily to 98.5 for details on how you can host a party on Cinco de Mayo (May 5th), compliments of Corona & Modela.

It’s a Cinco de Mayo party at YOUR house that friends and family will never forget…. That’s right! Your party is all taken care of by Corona & Modela, including up to 40 people, a food truck, a mariachi band and yes, Corona and Modela beers from 4-7 on May 5th!!

To register, go to Terribleherbst.com — and the Cinco de Mayo celebration could be at your house!