New Logic Album will Feature Neil deGrasse Tyson, Killer Mike and More

By Hayden Wright

The upcoming Logic album Everybody really will include everybody, it seems. The rapper is teasing out information about the record and shared a partial track list — no song titles, just collaborators. That list includes Killer Mike, Chuck D, Alessia Cara, Juicy J, Black Thought, Khalid, No I.D., and The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort. Most jaw-dropping of all is a track featuring Neil deGrasse Tyson, famed scientist and narrator of the acclaimed TV series Cosmos.

Related: Logic Reveals Cover Art, Release Date and Passion Behind ‘Everybody’

In a recent interview, Logic revealed how the record became a more collaborative, universal experience.

“As I created the album, the album just became less about me and more about everybody else,” he said.

Everybody drops on May 5. See the list of collaborators here.