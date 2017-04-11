Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, April 11th

April 11, 2017 9:17 AM By Kayla
Who couldn’t use a little extra cash in their pocket? We’ll give you $1,298 if you can beat Spence in a simple trivia game. They are pop culture questions ripped from the headlines. EXAMPLE:

HEADLINE: Kylie Jenner Gets her own Show

Question: “Which E! reality star is getting her own show?”         Answer: “Kylie Jenner”

5 Questions, 30 Seconds, You v. Spence. Take him down Wednesday morning and walk home with the cash from Terrible Herbst. In fact, here are Tuesday’s questions for a reference:

  1. A coastal village dating back to the last Ice Age has been found by researchers in which country?           A: CANADA
  2. Which state’s governor resigned yesterday?            A: ALABAMA
  3. Where was the United flight that the doctor got drug off going?                A: LOUISVILLE
  4. A fire started in a concession stand at AT&T Park last night. What team calls that home?             A: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
  5. Who is Angela Akins’ fiancé?            A: SERGIO GARCIA

