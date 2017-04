A High School junior takes his 93 year old Grandmother to Prom. Connor Campbell, a junior at Pinewood Prep in Summerville, South Carolina, took grandma, Betty Jane Keene, to his school prom because she has never been to a Prom dance before. Betty said, “I won’t go next year,” she said with a laugh. “I want him to find a girlfriend!” It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am