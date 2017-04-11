Tyrese Delivers Sexist Rant about ‘Promiscuous’ Women’ with ‘No Standards’

By Hayden Wright

Imagine that you’re promoting an action movie about fast cars that smash into one another and perform death-defying stunts. That’s the boat Tyrese is currently in on the Fate of the Furious press tour. One might imagine that it’s possible to stick to the matters at hand: Big movie, fast cars. But Tyrese used his platform to espouse some dodgy, bizarrely impassioned opinions about how women should approach sex.

Specifically, he aimed his rant at “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women.”

“They are never without a man because they don’t have no standards,” he told BET. “They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them. But when you are single and you actually love yourself and you know your value and your self-worth, you hold out until God sends you what’s yours.”

He concluded with some gibberish about women who 1) have been single for a couple years, 2) have value, 3) are active in these streets, 4) eat lunch and dinner, 5) “put a lot of miles on [themselves]. See if you can make sense of that:

“So sometimes they be talking mess to women that are single but I have a respect for them because if you’re single and you might say, ‘I’ve been single for a couple years,’ whatever the case may be, you actually holding out because you have your value. You have women that are out here active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without. However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of miles on yourself down there, come on.”

Come on, indeed.