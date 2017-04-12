Chet’s Randoms for 4/12/17

The “Slurpee Capital of the World” for the past 17 years in a row has been Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Their 7-Elevens have the highest sales of Slurpees per store.

Sony sold 12 million floppy discs in 2009. The peak year was 2002, when they sold 47 million. They stopped producing and selling floppy discs in 2011.

Approximately 6,420 people worldwide die every hour . . . while 15,000 are born.

After George Washington’s presidency was over, he opened up a whiskey distillery in Virginia, and it quickly became the biggest one in the country. After he died, he left it to his nephew, and it wound up burning down.

The 2000 NBA Draft was so bad that advanced statistics show the players from the draft collectively made their teams lose a total of 17.3 games more than they would’ve without those players.