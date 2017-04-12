Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 12th

April 12, 2017 9:16 AM By Kayla
Filed Under: 49ers, 98.5, Cash, Chet Buchanan, dallas mavericks, easter egg roll, jackpot, KLUC, Las Vegas, morning zoo, mountain dew, new jersey governor, pepsi plant, radio contest, Spences Challenge, syrup spill, terrible herbst, Tony Romo, white house, win money

Could you use $1,323?? It’s as easy as reading headlines….. that’s it! 5 questions, 30 seconds, and one huge jackpot thanks to Terrible Herbst. Play Thursday morning at 7:25a to win…. but in the meantime, study up. Wednesday’s question are below for your reviewing pleasure:

  1. Tony Romo suited up for the Dallas Mavericks yesterday… what number did he wear?            A: NINE
  2. According to a new poll… which state’s governor is the least popular?            A: NEW JERSEY
  3. The Cleveland Browns have the first pick in the NFL draft. Who has the second?            A: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
  4. What traditional event is scheduled for next Monday at The White House?            A: EASTER EGG ROLL
  5. A Pepsi bottling plant in Michigan had a huge spill of the syrup used to make what soda?             A: MOUNTAIN DEW   

Follow Chet, Spence, Kayla and Davey the Showkiller on Twitter.

More from Kayla
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live