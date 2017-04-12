Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 12th

Could you use $1,323?? It’s as easy as reading headlines….. that’s it! 5 questions, 30 seconds, and one huge jackpot thanks to Terrible Herbst. Play Thursday morning at 7:25a to win…. but in the meantime, study up. Wednesday’s question are below for your reviewing pleasure:

Hi. I’m Kayla. If you want to call me KJ [Kayla-Jo], that’s cool. God has blessed us all with Life and I plan on living mine to its fullest. Will you come along? My favorite part of the week is Monday mornings- “WHY”, Yo...