Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, April 12th

Could you use $1,323?? It’s as easy as reading headlines….. that’s it! 5 questions, 30 seconds, and one huge jackpot thanks to Terrible Herbst. Play Thursday morning at 7:25a to win…. but in the meantime, study up. Wednesday’s question are below for your reviewing pleasure:
- Tony Romo suited up for the Dallas Mavericks yesterday… what number did he wear? A: NINE
- According to a new poll… which state’s governor is the least popular? A: NEW JERSEY
- The Cleveland Browns have the first pick in the NFL draft. Who has the second? A: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
- What traditional event is scheduled for next Monday at The White House? A: EASTER EGG ROLL
- A Pepsi bottling plant in Michigan had a huge spill of the syrup used to make what soda? A: MOUNTAIN DEW
