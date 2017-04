“Words to Your Mother” is simple. We contact one of our moms and ask if they know what a word or words mean. For instance, we asked Kayla’s mom what “THOT” meant…and hilarity ensues.

This time we called Spence’s mom, Linda, and attempted to gauge whether she knew the true meaning of three separate emojis; the Peach emoji, the Poop emoji and the Eggplant emoji.

How did she do?





Kayla’s mom plays “Words to Your Mother”