Anyone in Sweden can get a copy of anyone else’s tax returns and find out how much money they make. The only catch is that the person whose returns you request will get a message telling them that you did.

Gandalf never says “You shall not pass” in any “Lord of the Rings” book . . . he only says “You cannot pass.” The line was changed to sound more dramatic in the script for “The Fellowship of the Ring”.

Adele was so focused on singing since she was young that she hasn’t read a book since she was six years old.

The highest scoring word you can play on the first turn in Scrabble is . . . muzjiks. That’s a word for Russian peasants and will earn 128 points. Of course, you’d have to randomly start with those exact seven letters, so it’ll probably never happen to you. (Although it DID happen to a guy named Jesse Inman at the National Scrabble Championship in 2008 . . . sort of. He played muzjiks using a blank tile for the “U” as his opening word for 126 points.)

Children in Armenia are required to learn chess in school. It’s the only country in the world where chess class is mandatory.