Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, April 13th

Could you use $1,348?? It’s as easy as reading headlines…that’s it! 5 questions, 30 seconds, and one huge jackpot thanks to Terrible Herbst. Play Friday morning at 7:25a to win…. but in the meantime, study up. Thursday’s question are below for your reviewing pleasure:

According to a CBS News report, which elite military unit has big problems with alcohol and drug use, as well as “Profiteering” by former members, resulting in secrets being divulged? A: NAVY SEALS Which city sued the NFL yesterday for taking their team? A: ST LOUIS An 8 year old in Ohio took his 4 year old sister for a drive in their Dad’s van. Where did they go? A: MCDONALDS…FOR A CHEESEBURGER Fear Factor is coming back! Who’s the host? A: LUDACRIS NFL star Odell Beckham Jr just got an insane tattoo…of what? A: MICHAEL JACKSON

Follow Chet, Spence, Kayla and Davey the Showkiller on Twitter.