Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, April 13th

April 13, 2017 9:45 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Fear Factor, jackpot, Ludacris, Michael Jackson, Navy SEALs, Odell Beckham jr, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst

Could you use $1,348?? It’s as easy as reading headlines…that’s it! 5 questions, 30 seconds, and one huge jackpot thanks to Terrible Herbst. Play Friday morning at 7:25a to win…. but in the meantime, study up. Thursday’s question are below for your reviewing pleasure:

  1. According to a CBS News report, which elite military unit has big problems with alcohol and drug use, as well as “Profiteering” by former members, resulting in secrets being divulged?            A: NAVY SEALS
  2. Which city sued the NFL yesterday for taking their team?           A: ST LOUIS
  3. An 8 year old in Ohio took his 4 year old sister for a drive in their Dad’s van.  Where did they go?            A: MCDONALDS…FOR A CHEESEBURGER
  4. Fear Factor is coming back!  Who’s the host?           A: LUDACRIS
  5. NFL star Odell Beckham Jr just got an insane tattoo…of what?             A: MICHAEL JACKSON  

Follow ChetSpenceKayla and Davey the Showkiller on Twitter.

More from Davey The ShowKiller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live