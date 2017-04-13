Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, April 13, 2017

April 13, 2017 9:54 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Nicole’s dad passed away in 2000 and ever since then things in the house have been very negative, feels like major negative energy is over the house…Sonya had a six year relationship end very bad and feel like that ex may of put some bad ju-ju on her…Shannon has been traveling the world and is not sure if she is suppose to stay in Vegas.

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.  

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s websit

