The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 4/13/17

April 13, 2017 9:03 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
A thank you note can go a long way…A student in Hawaii named Cayla Chandara had to take time off school and get two restaurant jobs, because she had too much student loan debt.  When two of her customers found out about it, they gave her a $400 tip . . . and then decided to pay off all her loans, AND two more years of tuition.  They were a couple from Australia who didn’t want to be named.  They first left her the tip, and Cayla sent flowers to their hotel to thank them.  Then they came back the next night and told her they would pay for her whole degree.  It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

